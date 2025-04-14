Jordan Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Baptist Hospital In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 13 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Sunday the Israeli bombing of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, which has rendered the facility completely inoperable.The Ministry stated that the attack is a "blatant" violation of international law, including international humanitarian law and clearly contravenes the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said the Kingdom rejects and condemns the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, denouncing the "systematic" targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as the destruction of vital facilities that provide essential services to the Gazan population.Qudah accused Israel of using hunger and blockades as tools to force the displacement of Palestinians, warning of the dire consequences of the Israeli violations and their potential repercussions for regional security and stability.He urged the international community to force Israel to immediately cease its aggression against Gaza, calling for the reopening of crossings to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region and for the recognition of the Palestinians' right to statehood with East Jerusalem as its capital.He demanded accountability for those responsible for the crimes committed against Palestinians.