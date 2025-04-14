Cabinet Approves Key Decisions On Real Estate, Agriculture, And Water Resources

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 13 (Petra) -- The Cabinet on Sunday approved amendments to the Real Estate Ownership Law aimed at streamlining property transactions.The new provisions will simplify joint ownership dissolution, expand Land Department authority to reduce bureaucracy, and establish fair compensation standards for public use property acquisitions.The amendments also create pathways for companies, legal entities, and foreign investors to own property outside zoning areas, particularly in residential complexes. Financial leasing companies will benefit from simplified approval procedures that no longer require Cabinet decisions, addressing key shortcomings identified in the 2019 law.The Cabinet outlined a comprehensive regulatory approach for digital ride-hailing platforms, emphasizing competitiveness alongside quality standards. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority will implement electronic integration between agency systems and transportation apps, update licensing requirements, establish complaint resolution processes, and explore optional social security enrollment for drivers.Several major agricultural initiatives received approval, including an FAO partnership focused on sustainable farming practices, market access, and employment opportunities for women and youth. A complementary genetic conservation project will document and preserve local and native species.The Cabinet also approved a climate-resilient agriculture financing program with the World Food Programme, targeting farmers and SMEs who face climate challenges, particularly focusing on groups with limited financial access.Trade partnerships with China were strengthened through agreements on processed sheep skin exports and cooperation with the World Farmers' Association to develop agricultural projects in Jordan.The Cabinet approved the pledge document for the National Water Carrier project, the region's third-largest water initiative. This four-year project will secure 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water from Aqaba, significantly enhancing Jordan's water security.A partnership with Morocco will facilitate knowledge exchange on integrated water management, infrastructure development, desalination, rainwater harvesting, treated water reuse, drought management, and water quality monitoring.The Cabinet approved cooperation with Qatar on social development and family welfare, with Morocco on social security and investments, and endorsed participation in the 2025 Young Climate Negotiators Program to empower youth in climate advocacy.Several key appointments were also confirmed, including Mazen Shehadeh Abu Baqr as Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth, Riyad Kharabsheh as Director-General of the Land Transport Regulatory Authority, and Ibrahim Rawashdeh as Director-General of the National Agricultural Research Center.