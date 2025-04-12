Azerbaijan's Strategic Role In Shifting Global Order: Deputy Gafarov Weighs In

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The international forum "Facing the New World Order", held on April 9 at ADA University in Baku, served as a vital platform for examining the shifting dynamics of global politics. Speaking to the press following the event, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Kamaladdin Gafarov emphasized the forum's particular relevance for countries in the Near and Middle East, as well as the broader international community grappling with the consequences of rising geopolitical tensions.

Gafarov highlighted that the world is undergoing a profound transformation, transitioning from a unipolar model to a multipolar international order. This emerging reality, he noted, is accompanied by increasing regional instability-a pattern observed across several continents, from Eastern Europe to the Middle East.

“This process is currently accompanied by an increase in regional tensions on a global scale,” Gafarov stated.“In order to solve the existing problems, regional actors need to intervene more actively in the processes. Because international organizations can no longer implement adequate security measures.”

Indeed, the declining efficacy of traditional multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and the OSCE in resolving conflicts and ensuring security has compelled regional powers to take a more assertive role. In this context, Azerbaijan's geostrategic position and growing diplomatic clout place it in a pivotal role-not only in the South Caucasus, but also in shaping cooperation between Central Asia and Europe.

Gafarov pointed to Azerbaijan's strategic partnerships, many of which have been formalized through bilateral and multilateral agreements. As President Ilham Aliyev noted in his keynote speech at the Forum, these partnerships have enabled the country to act as a bridge across geographical and political divides, particularly in areas of transport, energy, and economic integration.

Despite Azerbaijan's efforts toward regional peacebuilding, Gafarov criticized the stance of certain Western actors who, in his view, continue to undermine Azerbaijan's role in regional diplomacy.

“It is very regrettable that some Western countries are still trying to belittle the role of our country in the ongoing processes and draw dividing lines in the South Caucasus,” he remarked.

Yet, Azerbaijan has remained committed to achieving long-term peace with Armenia, provided that Yerevan aligns its domestic policy, including its constitution, with the new post-conflict realities. If Armenia genuinely pursues reconciliation, Gafarov believes, there will be no barrier to transforming the South Caucasus into a cohesive and cooperative region.

Beyond the South Caucasus: Azerbaijan's quiet diplomacy in the Middle East

Expanding his analysis, Gafarov underscored Azerbaijan's potential to contribute to peace in the Middle East, a region currently facing renewed volatility amid the Ukraine war and escalating Israeli-Turkish tensions.

“Today, along with the Ukrainian-Russian military conflict, the increasing tension in the Near and Middle East region is seriously worrying the world community,” he said.

Here, Azerbaijan's balanced foreign policy, internal political stability, and unique relationships with both Turkiye and Israel position it as a credible intermediary. Unlike many regional actors, Azerbaijan maintains strategic alliances with both sides, a legacy reinforced by its role in facilitating the first rapprochement between Turkiye and Israel following strained diplomatic ties.

The 2021 Shusha Declaration, which solidified Azerbaijan's alliance with Turkiye, and decades of cooperation with Israel in areas like defense, technology, and energy, are key pillars of Azerbaijan's foreign policy. Gafarov noted that these enduring relationships give Baku the diplomatic leverage to act as a stabilizing force in a polarized region.

A rising diplomatic actor

Azerbaijan's emerging role in international affairs is not coincidental-it is the result of strategic vision, careful diplomacy, and a pragmatic foreign policy that seeks balance over confrontation. While great power politics continue to shift, Azerbaijan is carving out a niche for itself as a constructive regional actor, capable of influencing outcomes far beyond its borders.

As Gafarov concluded, Azerbaijan's mission does not end with peace in the South Caucasus. Its evolving foreign policy suggests an ambition to be a regional connector and peace broker, contributing to stability in some of the world's most volatile regions.