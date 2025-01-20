The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Eve Storm As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

START PAC® specializes in providing high-quality portable and mobile ground power units and lithium battery packs for aircraft and other electrically started engines. As a family-owned and ISO 9001 certified company, START PAC® has built a reputation for excellence under Miss Storm's leadership.

Miss Storm's impressive academic background includes a Bachelor's degree in Communications and School, and an MBA in Aerospace and Defense Business Management from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She also completed doctoral coursework in Clinical Psychology.

Under Miss Storm's guidance since 2007, START PAC® has seen remarkable growth, more than tripling its size. She has enhanced manufacturing processes through Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma principles, contributing to the company's significant expansion and industry impact along with marketing expertise to build a more remarkable global brand and customer base. Her leadership has been recognized in various platforms, including the Power Players and Dynamic Women articles in Modern Luxury Magazine and the [Check-in Podcast](TinyURL/checkinpodcast).

START PAC® holds affiliations with prominent industry organizations, including the Vertical Association International, National Business Aviation Association, and European Helicopter Association, and Railway Supply Institute among others. These affiliations underscore the company's commitment to superior customer service, business excellence and product innovation.

Miss Storm's career accomplishments also include speaking French and Spanish, receiving the Communicator of the Year award from Lubbock, Texas at the age of 22, and Dean's List and President's lists, French Honor Awards from Texas Tech University. START PAC® has been recognized for its support of health initiatives for its team members in Las Vegas.

Looking to the future, Miss Storm aims to continue expanding START PAC®'s presence in every country, aiming to make the brand a household name in the industries they serve. Additionally, she continues her pursuit of knowledge in engineering and marketing that integrate technology and social media, further showcasing her commitment to innovation and brand promotion. Her appreciation for the opportunities she has had due to her dedication and tenacious work ethic move her to be a positive force in the world through her support of various charitable organizations.

