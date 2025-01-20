(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Spain's King Felipe visits GMV to celebrate space robotics company's 40th anniversary

January 20, 2025 by David Edwards

King Felipe VI of Spain presided over the celebration of GMV 's 40th anniversary today. GMV is a prominent multinational company, renowned for its innovation and development in strategic sectors, and a pioneer in the Spanish aerospace industry.

Founded in 1984, GMV is recognized as the leading independent Spanish company in the space sector by employee count, the sixth largest in Europe, and a global reference in areas such as intelligent transportation systems, defense, and cybersecurity.

With nearly 3,500 employees in 12 countries, 92 percent of whom are engineers, and a strong presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, GMV collaborates closely with space agencies like the European Space Agency (ESA), defense institutions, and public organizations, contributing to cutting-edge global projects.

Accompanied by Sara Aagesen Muñoz, Third Vice President and Minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, King Felipe VI was welcomed by GMV President Mónica Martínez Walter, along with the mayor of Tres Cantos, Jesús Moreno García, and members of GMV's management team.

GMV was founded in 1984 as a startup within a chair at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, initiated by Professor Juan José Martínez García, the father of the current president.

Over the past 40 years, GMV has grown into a multinational technology company, leveraging its expertise and experience in the space sector to expand into fields such as defense, intelligent transportation systems, and information and communication technologies.

His Majesty King Felipe VI's visit began with a speech by GMV President Mónica Martínez Walter, who highlighted that the spirit of innovation and commitment to excellence that has defined GMV from the start underscores the organization's dedication to a more sustainable, secure, and prosperous future.

Walter said:“Your presence, Your Majesty, is a source of inspiration for us and emphasizes the importance our work has achieved in society. We aim to continue building our great project, GMV, remaining faithful to our legacy and values. We aspire to be an active part of the great technological advancements that will transform Spain and the world in the years ahead.”

Following this, His Majesty toured the multinational's facilities and got a first-hand look at some of GMV's most emblematic and innovative projects. The visit began with a presentation on the space and defense sectors-two strategic areas where GMV has a prominent presence.

Through detailed project briefings, His Majesty was able to see how GMV has established itself as a global leader in space, participating in large-scale projects with growing responsibility in recent years. Notably, GMV plays a key role as the main contractor for satellite control center development and full mission management.

In the defense sector, His Majesty learned about the Spanish Infantry System R&D program, designed to enhance soldiers' operational capabilities in combat, showcasing GMV's evolution as a latest-generation provider in defense and security.

During his tour, H.M. the King visited several of the company's cutting-edge facilities, starting with the control room for the Galileo satellite constellation.

This room replicates the operational control center for the European satellite navigation system, in which GMV plays a key role. It is vital for ensuring the security and efficiency of global services in sectors such as transportation and telecommunications.

He also toured the navigation laboratory for space operations (platform-art), a unique facility for testing guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) systems for satellites and probes, as well as for validating critical technologies used in space debris removal and in-orbit servicing missions.

GMV's advancements in space robotics were also showcased, including a demonstration at the space robot testing terrarium. This facility simulates the surface of Mars and is used to test robotic space exploration technology. These technologies also have applications in terrestrial environments, such as in rescue operations and monitoring in critical areas.

Next, a presentation on information and communication technologies highlighted the uPathWay platform, designed to manage autonomous mobile robots. This platform is currently being implemented in industrial environments for tasks like logistics and infrastructure inspection.

King Felipe VI took the opportunity to engage with a group of young engineers and other professionals from GMV, highlighting the pivotal role that technological innovation plays in Spain's economic development and global competitiveness.

Finally, H.M. The King attended a presentation on intelligent transportation systems, where GMV's leadership in the development, integration, and implementation of comprehensive systems for public passenger transportation was evident through various national and international projects the company is driving forward.

The visit concluded with King Felipe VI signing the company's Book of Honor and posing for a photo with a large group of employees, marking a heartfelt celebration of GMV's four decades of success.

Throughout the visit, His Majesty showed great interest and warmth toward all GMV professionals. In his dedication, King Felipe congratulated everyone“for this growing and exemplary success, which demonstrates how much can be achieved from and in Spain in the world's most advanced technological sectors”.