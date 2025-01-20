Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Spark Plug Socket (CLM-4023)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide mechanics and DIYers with a much faster and easier means of accessing, gripping and turning spark plugs positioned in tight spaces such as behind headers," said an inventor, from Springfield, Ohio, "so I invented the SPARK PLUG SOCKET. My design eliminates both the need to unbolt the headers and the risk of dropping the starter while removing the spark plug. It also eliminates the need to struggle to grip and turn a spark plug with a pass through socket."

The invention provides improved access and gripping of a spark plug when working in a very cramped or difficult under-hood location. In doing so, it saves time and effort. It also reduces struggle and strain. The invention features a slender design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive mechanics, do-it-yourselfers, diesel technicians, and boat mechanics.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-4023, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

