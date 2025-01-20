Manipur CM Stresses Peaceful Co-Existence, Mutual Understanding In Strife-Torn State

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 20 (IANS) Amid the ethnic tensions in Manipur, Chief N. Biren Singh on Monday underlined the need for all the indigenous communities residing in the state to live together peacefully, maintaining an understanding among one another.

"We should remember how our ancestors safeguarded our motherland together from external forces," the Chief Minister said while addressing the inaugural program of the Diamond Jubilee cum 8th Biennial Sports Meet of the All Maring Sports Association (AMSA).

Biren Singh said that different indigenous communities had been living together, safeguarding the land since time immemorial. Manipur has 34 to 35 indigenous communities.

He recalled that the poison put on the tip of the Arambai weapon, used while driving out the Burmese (Awa) during the Seven Years Devastation Period, was provided by the Maring community.

All such stories could be heard in folktales, he added.

The event was held at the AMSA Sports Complex, Laiching Kangshang Village in Tengnoupal District.

Speaking on the current unprecedented ethnic crisis, the Chief Minister maintained that the state government is not against any community.

He added that the government is concerned about illegal migrants and mushrooming of many unrecognised villages (by migrants) in border areas.

The Chief Minister further stressed the need for major communities to support minorities in their living, for the overall development of the state.

He appealed to the public to work together in restoring peace and normalcy and to take the state towards a faster pace of development.

Singh said that many youths of Manipur, being frustrated due to unemployment, could be seen attracted towards drugs.

As such, the“War on Drugs Campaign” was started to save the youths, who are foundations of the future generations, he said, and appreciated the people of the Laiching Kangshang Village for growing certain vegetables, while refraining themselves from illegal poppy cultivation.

Referring to the memorandum submitted to him, the Chief Minister announced to develop a sports complex with Indoor Gym at the function venue at an estimated cost of around Rs 2.5 crore and added that the said fund would be allocated in the next budget.

He further said the government would consider opening a branch of the Employment Exchange office at Machi Sub-Division.

Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai, while delivering his speech, praised the courage and bravery of the Maring community.

He also mentioned the interest shown by the youth of the Maring community in games and sports and expressed the need to groom talented youths to make them successful sportsmen.

Newmai appreciated the Chief Minister's initiative to bring governance at the doorstep through the 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Village' Missions.