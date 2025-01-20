عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Fever Indicator (CHK-1146)


1/20/2025 11:01:08 AM

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm the father of an autistic/nonverbal child, and I needed a visual way to check for a fever or high temperature," said an inventor, from Elk Groove, Ill., "so I invented the FEVER GUARD. My design enables you to easily monitor for fever without the use of a traditional thermometer, and it can be used with individuals who are unable to describe how they feel."

The invention provides a unique way for a parent/caregiver to determine if a child has a high temperature. In doing so, it would continuously monitor the child for a fever. As a result, it allows a parent/caregiver to visually check for a fever without waking the child to take their temperature. The invention features a noninvasive and continual design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with children, nonverbal children and adults, individuals on the autism spectrum, elderly adults who have had a stroke or have advanced dementia, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1146, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

