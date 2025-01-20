Shush Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment To Security And Privacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shush Inc., a leading innovator in secure communications technology, proudly announces the successful completion of its first System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination. Conducted by AssuranceLab CPAs LLC, the report confirms that Shush Inc. has implemented effective controls to meet the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy criteria established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

“We are thrilled to announce that Shush Inc. has achieved SOC 2 compliance,” said Eddie DeCurtis, CEO of Shush Inc.“This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with a platform that ensures the highest levels of security and trust. As the demand for secure communication grows, this certification reinforces our dedication to safeguarding sensitive information.”

The SOC 2 examination assures current and prospective clients that Shush Inc.'s internal controls over its secure communications platform are effective. Achieving this compliance demonstrates the company's ability to mitigate risks and adhere to best practices in handling data securely and responsibly.

“Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant step for Shush Inc.,” added Daryl Carlough, CFO of Shush Inc.“It underscores our commitment to operational excellence and positions us as a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure communication solutions. This achievement reflects the robust systems we've built and highlights our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in protecting our clients' data.”

“As the technological backbone of Shush Inc., we've invested heavily in creating a secure and scalable platform to meet our clients' needs,” said Wesam Qaqish, CTO of Shush Inc.“SOC 2 compliance validates our efforts and highlights our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that prioritize security and reliability at every level.”

Shush Inc. achieved compliance with the following trust services criteria:

●Security: Protection against unauthorized access, ensuring systems are secure from potential threats.

●Availability: Assurance that the system is operational and accessible as agreed.

●Processing Integrity: Validation that system processes are accurate, complete, and authorized.

●Confidentiality: Commitment to safeguarding information designated as confidential.

●Privacy: Adherence to principles governing the use and protection of personal information.

A SOC 2 report provides valuable information for clients to assess and address the risks associated with partnering with a service organization. For current and prospective clients interested in obtaining a copy of Shush Inc.'s SOC 2 report, please email us.

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a trailblazer in Network Authentication solutions and is dedicated to transforming convenience and reliability in the industry. With a strong focus on innovation, Shush Inc. delivers seamlessly integrated, cutting-edge authentication solutions tailored for the Mobile Network Operators to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises, ensuring security and efficiency in every connection.

