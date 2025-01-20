BJP Leader And Ex-MP Shamsher Singh Manhas Dies In Jammu
Date
1/20/2025 9:04:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Manhas died after a prolonged illness at his residence here on Monday, his party colleagues said.
Manhas, 65, is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over Manhas's death.“Saddened by the demise of veteran leader and former MP Rajya Sabha... He was always committed to the well-being of the people,” the LG said in a post on X.
Manhas, a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP, was sick for the past nearly six months and breathed his last at his Toph Sherkhanian residence in Jammu late this afternoon, BJP's national executive member Ravinder Raina told PTI.
Paying rich tributes to Manhas, Raina said he was a bold voice of Jammu and Kashmir who represented the people in the Rajya Sabha for five years from 2015.
“He was a disciplined soldier of BJP and his death is an irreparable loss to the party and the community,” Raina said.
People will always remember his contribution to their welfare, Raina said.
|
