Orban claims Soros, allies face defeat after Trump's victory

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has claimed that US President-elect Donald Trump's election victory marked a significant defeat for billionaire activist George Soros and his allies within the Party. Orban, in an interview with state-owned Kossuth Radio on Friday, accused Soros, a Hungarian-born philanthropist, of orchestrating a "large network" that was deeply connected to the Democratic Party. He argued that the aim of this network was to impose globalist ideologies and further economic interests.



Orban criticized these efforts, suggesting they were part of a broader agenda to "fix humanity" by imposing what he described as a "gender frenzy" on countries, with a particular focus on issues like migration and "woke politics."



He argued that the result of this ideology's spread was the chaos of migration and the rise of issues such as Pride marches, rainbow flags, and transgender politics in countries like the United States.



According to Orban, Trump's victory was a turning point that shifted the course of US politics. He suggested that Soros and his allies, who had been advancing these agendas, were now forced to retreat to Brussels, marking what Orban described as America's "liberation" from these efforts.

