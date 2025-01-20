Streamunlimited Introduces Multi-Stream Audio And Streamsdk Lite, Powered By Streamsdk In A Linux Container

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIENNA, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamUnlimited Engineering, a leader in advanced solutions, announces the availability of StreamSDK as a Linux container , driving the Multi-Stream Audio solution and StreamSDK Lite . Multi-Stream supports multiple independent audio streams through a single hardware module, improving audio distribution across residential, commercial, and hospitality environments. Customers now have the flexibility to choose between a complete hardware-software solution or StreamSDK Lite, a software-only option that allows brands to integrate advanced streaming capabilities into their existing hardware setups faster than ever before.

Enhanced Audio Distribution from a Single Source

" Multi-Stream simplifies audio setups by eliminating the need for multiple audio processing units. This approach streamlines both installation and maintenance, offers scalability to fit any space, and significantly reduces hardware costs. As a result, our system is more efficient and cost-effective for our customers." explains Peter Sumega, Director High End & CEDIA.

Seamless integration with StreamSDK Lite

StreamSDK Lite , a software-based solution encapsulates StreamSDK features into a Linux container , allowing companies to seamlessly integrate advanced streaming capabilities into their existing hardware setup. Traditionally, such integration requires extensive customization, which is costly and time-consuming. StreamSDK Lite simplifies this process, enabling quicker and more cost-effective upgrades for existing systems with streaming capabilities.

Features and Benefits of Multi-Stream Technology:



Single Hardware Module : Simplifies the infrastructure by eliminating the need for multiple audio processors, or audio streamers.

Independent Audio Zones : Each zone can independently play distinct audio tailored to the mood and setting, enhancing the overall user experience.

Modular and Flexible Software Stack: The solution offers the flexibility to customize the StreamSDK software stack, ensuring it can be tailored to specific requirements and easily adapted to evolving needs. StreamSDK Lite Option : Provides a Linux container-based software option that integrates with existing hardware, delivering the same exceptional streaming experience without additional hardware investment.

Applications Across Various Industries

Multi-Stream Audio technology optimizes centralized audio systems , enabling efficient management and distribution of sound from a single control point across multiple locations. Each location can independently choose its audio stream, enhancing the system's versatility and making it ideal for a wide array of environments, including:



Residential : Homeowners can manage music streaming to every room from a single device, allowing each family member to enjoy personalized audio experiences.

Commercial : Allows businesses to create distinct sound environments in different sections, such as restaurants or retail stores, aligning audio settings with specific branding needs. Hospitality : Provides hotels, resorts, yachts, and boutique shops with the capability to offer customized audio in both communal and private spaces, managed from one central hub to improve guests and employees experiences.

Join StreamUnlimited at the upcoming ISE show in Barcelona from February 4th to February 7th, 2025 to experience the Multi-Stream Audio technology firsthand at Booth 7D820 . To schedule a personalized meeting, reach out to [email protected] .

About StreamUnlimited

StreamUnlimited , founded in 2005, is a leading provider of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products. As a global system integrator with proprietary IP and engineering expertise, StreamUnlimited partners with high-end audio brands, CEDIA-channel integrators, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers, and major semiconductor companies in the consumer electronics and IoT sectors.

SOURCE StreamUnlimited Engineering

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED