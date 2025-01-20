Ongoing Negotiations Over Azerbaijani Ships Held In Eritrea
Date
1/20/2025 8:11:16 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Negotiations with the opposing parties regarding our ships held
in Eritrea are ongoing.
Azernews reports that this was stated by
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in his statement to journalists
today while visiting the Alley of Martyrs in connection with the
January 20 tragedy.
The Minister noted that negotiations with Eritrea are continuing
through the embassies of Ankara and Moscow, as well as the New York
representative office.
"As soon as the first information regarding the Azerbaijani
ships held hostage in Eritrea was received, the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs took action. Azerbaijan does not have a diplomatic
representation in Eritrea. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
is working with relevant agencies in a coordinated manner.
Negotiations with the opposing parties are ongoing. Positive
dynamics have been observed in the negotiations in recent weeks,"
the Minister said.
It should be noted that on November 7, 2024, Caspian Marine
Services B.V. The ships“CMS Pahlevan”,“CMS Yigid” and“CMS-3”,
sailing under the state flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
operated by the branch of the company in the Republic of
Azerbaijan, made a forced entry into the territorial waters of the
State of Eritrea as a result of worsening weather conditions during
their visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from the direction
of the Suez Canal.
Although prior contact was made with the port authorities of the
State of Eritrea during the passage, since it was not possible to
provide information, after entering the 12-mile territorial waters
of the state, the relevant authority of the State of Eritrea
emphasized that the entry was unauthorized and detained the said
ships. Eighteen of the crew members of the ships are citizens of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN20012025000195011045ID1109108703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.