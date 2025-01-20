Trump makes ‘very good’ phone call with Xi

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald had a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing a range of topics, including trade relations, fentanyl issues, and the potential sale or shutdown of TikTok. Trump described the call as "very good" and expressed optimism about solving many problems between the two countries, aiming for a more peaceful and secure world.



The call marks the first communication between the two leaders since Trump left office in 2021. During Trump’s presidency, tensions between the US and China escalated, especially with trade tariffs and sanctions on companies like Huawei. Additionally, Trump has criticized China for not doing enough to curb the export of fentanyl to the US and had threatened additional tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing failed to act.



The conversation took place just days before the potential shutdown of TikTok, with legislation requiring its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest from its US operations by January 19, 2025. Trump, who has relied on TikTok’s influence among younger voters, is considering an executive order to delay the ban's enforcement.



While Trump has had grievances with China, he has also spoken of his "special relationship" with Xi, with the Chinese government sending Vice President Han Zheng to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

