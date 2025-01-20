(MENAFN) The UK and France have reportedly held secret talks about the possibility of sending into Ukraine as a peacekeeping force, according to The Telegraph, citing anonymous sources. The idea was initially raised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week and discussed with UK Prime Keir Starmer during his visit to Kiev. However, Starmer is said to have reservations about the plan, citing concerns over potential risks and escalation.



Spokespersons for both the UK and French did not deny the discussions but provided no details on the matter. While Starmer is in Kiev, he reaffirmed the UK's long-term commitment to Ukraine with a promise of a "100-year partnership."



The idea of peacekeepers, reportedly suggested by French President Emmanuel Macron, would involve European forces deployed along a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine, excluding US troops and NATO command. However, Poland has expressed opposition to such plans.



Zelensky has indicated that discussions with key allies are ongoing, but British officials emphasize that the situation is still under consideration and not yet finalized. Several UK political figures, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, have supported the idea of deploying troops to Ukraine. The UK has provided significant aid to Ukraine since the conflict began, but Russian officials have criticized this ongoing support, accusing the UK of prolonging the conflict.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108439