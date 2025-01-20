Sharjah Ladies Run 10Th Anniversary: Celebrate With AED 10,000 For The First Winner

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Ladies Club, the Club will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Sharjah Ladies Run, its annual event on February 15th. With the theme of '10 Trips Around the Sun'. The event will be held from 6pm to 10pm at Al Seyouh Ladies Park, marking a decade of the Club's efforts to promote healthy living and empower women.

The club has seen its yearly run grow in popularity over the course of the past 10 years. Now the premier women-only running event in the Emirate of Sharjah, attracts women and girls and reflects the Club's commitment to enhancing women's quality of life through physical activity.

Women and girls aged 12+ are invited to take part in the event by registering through the Sharjah Ladies Club mobile application. The Club will share exercise and nutrition tips on SLC social media channels.

In honor of the event's tenth anniversary, the race's first winner will receive a cash prize of AED 10,000. The total cash prize awarded to the top three finishers in the 5km category will amount to AED 27,000, and gifts presented by the event's sponsors. Special prizes are offered to motivate Emirati participation, reflecting SLC's commitment to empowering Emirati women in various fields.

A range of fantastic, engaging activities awaits the participants including Zumba sessions, warm-up exercises and fitness challenges by the Fitness 180 instructors. \There will also be a variety of healthy snacks and drinks available, and the Club's facilities will be offering exclusive offers.

Established as a beacon of women empowerment in Sharjah, women's empowerment in Sharjah, offering services in fitness, beauty, hospitality, and leisure. Sharjah Ladies Club continues to align with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Ladies Club, to establish an iconic ladies- and children-only destination in the region. Notably, recognized as a Wellness Champion for four consecutive years at the World Wellness Weekend.

