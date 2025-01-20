Mobility-As-A-Service Market , 34% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Service (Ride hailing, Car sharing, and Others), Vehicle Type (Cars, Buses, and Two-wheelers), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America), Solution (), and Application () Key Companies Covered Aptiv Plc, Avis Budget Group Inc., Beeline Ltd., Bolt Technology OU, Communauto Group, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, GoEuro Corp., Greenlines Technology Inc., GT Gettaxi UK Ltd., Hertz Systems Ltd. Sp. Z.o.o, Lyft Inc., MaaS Global Oy, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mobius Mobility LLC, Movmi Shared Transportation Services Inc., Sway Mobility Inc., Tranzer BV, and Uber Technologies Inc. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 34%. To the growth of the global market. The Mobility-As-A-Service Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the largest market for Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions. China, in particular, holds a significant share of this market, both in APAC and globally. The Chinese government's initiatives to limit new private vehicle registrations due to rising pollution and traffic congestation in urban areas are driving the demand for MaaS. With over half of China's population residing in urban areas, the country faces significant congestion. To mitigate this issue, the Chinese government has implemented vehicle quota systems in 14 cities to regulate the number of cars on the roads, thereby encouraging the use of MaaS.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Ride hailing

1.2 Car sharing 1.3 Others



2.1 Cars

2.2 Buses 2.3 Two-wheelers



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

US, China, Germany, Canada, Japan, UK, India, France, South Korea, and Italy

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Ride-hailing services, such as Uber and Lyft, offer consumers flexible and affordable transportation solutions through their mobile apps. The increasing cost of owning a private car and limited parking space have led to an increase in the number of people opting for ride-hailing services. Major operators invest heavily in advertising to boost brand awareness, reducing waiting times and offering real-time location updates through global positioning systems. Innovative pricing algorithms, improved customer service, and user-friendly apps have made ride-hailing popular among Millennials. Urbanization and rising disposable income have also contributed to the growth of this market segment, driving the expansion of the global mobility-as-a-service market.

Research Analysis

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) is revolutionizing the way we move in cities around the world. This innovative transportation model integrates various modes of transportation, including ride sharing, car sharing, bike commuting, public transport, trains, and electric vehicles, into a single digital platform. The population's growing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation solutions is driving the market's growth. Technology plays a crucial role in MaaS, with 5G and 4G LTE networks enabling real-time journey planning, payments, and infrastructure utilization. Smart cities are also investing in Wi-Fi and other telecom infrastructure to support MaaS. However, consumer trust is essential for the success of MaaS. Providing a seamless and safe journey experience is key. The lack of consumer awareness and knowledge about MaaS is a challenge that must be addressed through targeted marketing and education. Infrastructure development is another critical factor. Governments and private companies must invest in the necessary infrastructure to support MaaS, including charging stations for electric vehicles and bike lanes. MaaS also offers the potential for significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions, making it an attractive option for consumers and governments alike. The future of transportation is green, and MaaS is leading the way.

Market Overview

The Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) market is revolutionizing transportation by integrating various modes of travel into a single, seamless experience. This technology-driven approach caters to the needs of a growing population, offering alternatives to traditional personal vehicles. Ride sharing, car sharing, bike commuting, and public transport are key components, with trains and smart cities also playing a significant role. Carbon dioxide reduction is a major focus, as consumers increasingly value trust, time efficiency, and wireless connectivity. Smart phones and internet connectivity are essential tools for journey planning, ticket purchasing, and real-time traffic updates. Infrastructure development, including charging stations for electric vehicles and parking management systems, is crucial. Government support, 5G and 4G LTE networks, and green city initiatives are also driving the market forward. The MaaS market is energy and cost efficient, addressing the challenges of traffic jams, accidents, and funding uncertainty in commercial and private vehicles. The market encompasses various transportation modes, including commercial vehicles, scooters, and bike-sharing, and aims to provide a more utilitarian, personalized, and energy-efficient transportation experience. The health crisis has the importance of MaaS in reducing the need for public transport and minimizing exposure to crowded areas. Public transport operators are collaborating with tech companies to provide more efficient and convenient services, with apps like RMVgo leading the way in ticket purchasing and journey planning. The market's potential is vast, with the promise of a more connected, efficient, and sustainable transportation future.

