Prosafe SE: Operational Update – December 2024
Date
1/20/2025 3:45:43 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 20 January - Fleet utilisation for Q4 2024 was 57 per cent.
All operating vessels - Safe Notos, Safe Eurus, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia - achieved 100 per cent utilisation during this period.
Safe Zephyrus contract extension with Petrobras has recently been formalised, adding 954 days to the original 650-day firm period and extending operations through September 2027.
Safe Caledonia has commenced reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and will mobilise to the Captain Field, UK, within June 2025.
Safe Boreas is in Norway preparing for relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia commencing earliest October 2025.
Safe Scandinavia is laid up in Norway.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
