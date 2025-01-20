Mbappé's brace leads Real Madrid to victory over Las Palmas

(MENAFN) Kylian Mbappé delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice to propel to a 4-1 victory over Las Palmas on Sunday, lifting the reigning champions to the top of La Liga.



Real Madrid capitalized on a perfect weekend, moving two points ahead of Atletico Madrid after their shock defeat at Leganes on Saturday, while Barcelona, sitting third, could only manage a draw at Getafe.



Mbappé, who had struggled for consistency since joining from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has found his rhythm in recent weeks. The 26-year-old now has 12 league goals, placing him second in the Spanish league's scoring chart behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes also found the net.



"It was a very important game because we knew what had happened yesterday, with Atletico and Barca, we wanted to win and we did," Mbappé told Real Madrid TV.



"We started badly, letting in a goal (so early)... but the reaction was top."

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109107300