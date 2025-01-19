Ehsan Launches 'Sanadna' Platform For Volunteerism

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Centre for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan) – a member of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work affiliated with the of Social Development and Family – has launched the“Sanadna” for volunteer work, in co-operation with the international volunteer platform“Bevol”.

The“Sanadna” platform aims to facilitate the participation of the elderly in volunteer and community activities, and to invest their experiences and knowledge in providing value-added services that contribute to the development of society.

The platform also seeks to enhance the values of positive participation and create renewed volunteer opportunities that enhance communication and interaction between generations, in a way that achieves sustainable development and enhances everyone's sense of belonging and community solidarity.

Ehsan executive director Manal Ahmed al-Mannai said that the launch of the“Sanadna” platform is a pivotal step towards achieving the centre's vision of empowering the elderly and providing them with various forms of support.

The centre, she said, has been working on the development of a platform that contributes to improving the quality of life of the elderly and meeting their needs, while maintaining their active role as an integral part of society.

Al-Mannai added that the“Sanadna” platform is a reflection of Ehsan's continuous efforts towards innovation, and is the result of joint co-operation with partners from various sectors.

Bevol regional director Mohammed Khalifa al-Kubaisi said that the“Sanadna” platform, which was once a dream, has now become an innovative platform that enhances the value of volunteer work.

He noted that the platform provides a participatory environment that allows members of society from different categories, whether individuals or institutions, to contribute to supporting the elderly and benefit from their diverse experiences.

The Ehsan Centre had previously signed a memorandum of understanding with Bevol to enhance co-operation in various fields, including spreading the culture of volunteer work, implementing programmes to empower and care for the elderly, developing the capabilities of youth, and providing platforms for training and capacity building.

