CARICOM: On The Posthumous Pardon To Marcus Mosiah Garvey

BARBADOS / USA – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) expresses its profound gratitude for the posthumous pardon granted by the Biden administration to the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, a distinguished civil rights activist, Pan-Africanist leader, and National Hero of Jamaica.

“This long-awaited exoneration is testament to the unwavering advocacy of CARICOM leaders, both individually and collectively, along with countless members of the diaspora, for the rectification of the unjust conviction of an ardent advocate for the rights and liberties of individuals of African descent.

“CARICOM extends its heartfelt congratulations to his son, Julius Garvey, and other members of his family, as well as to the Government and People of Jamaica, and all who honor the remarkable legacy of this extraordinary son of our region. His life and work continue to inspire and influence both within and beyond the Caribbean,” said chairman of CARICOM, prime minister, Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, in a statement Sunday.

Marcus Mosiah Garvey (1887-1940) was a renowned civil rights and human rights leader who was convicted of mail fraud in 1923, and sentenced to five years' imprisonment. President Calvin Coolidge commuted his sentence in 1927. Notably, Mr Garvey created the Black Star Line, the first Black-owned shipping line and method of international travel, and founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association, which celebrated African history and culture. Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. described Mr Garvey as“the first man of color in the history of the United States to lead and develop a mass movement.” Advocates and lawmakers praise his global advocacy and impact, and highlight the injustice underlying his criminal conviction.

President Joe Biden, on Sunday said:“America is a country built on the promise of second chances. As president, I have used my clemency power to make that promise a reality by issuing more individual pardons and commutations than any other president in US history.”

Marcus Mosiah Garvey, posthumously granted together with five individuals and commute the sentences of two individuals who have demonstrated remorse, rehabilitation, and redemption.“These clemency recipients have each made significant contributions to improving their communities,” president Biden said.

