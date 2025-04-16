UAE Is Among Top Twenty Countries With Best Healthcare Systems

The United Arab Emirates has secured the top position globally in terms of the number of accredited medical institutions, further cementing its status as a global leader in healthcare, Azernews reports.

According to official data, as of 2025, the UAE ranked among the top 10 countries worldwide in 21 key healthcare indicators. The country's healthcare system is recognized as the highest-rated in the region and ranks 20th globally in terms of overall quality.

These impressive achievements are the result of strategic, long-term investments. In the 2025 federal budget, 5.745 billion dirhams - equivalent to 8% of total spending - was allocated to healthcare development and disease prevention.

Looking ahead, healthcare expenditure in the UAE is projected to reach approximately 151 billion dirhams by 2029, with an average annual growth rate of 6.7%. By 2027 alone, the government plans to invest 118 billion dirhams into the sector, aiming to expand medical infrastructure, support innovation, and boost preventative care.

The UAE is also pioneering digital health transformation - integrating AI, robotics, and telemedicine to deliver world-class care. With medical tourism on the rise, the country is quickly becoming a global hub for advanced treatments and wellness services.