Spotify Down? Thousands Of Users Report Outage Globally, Downdetector Shows

Music streaming platform Spotify's services were down for thousands of users worldwide on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.

There were more than 47,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Spotify as of 9.32am ET (5.32pm UAE time), the outage tracking website showed.

The outage began around 8.45am ET (4.45pm), according to Downdetector, which tracks such service disruptions by collating status reports from various sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

"We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out," Spotify said in a post on social media platform X.

Users on social media said they could still play downloaded music but could not search or view artists on the app.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reason for the outage.