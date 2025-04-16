Ukrainian FPV Drones Strike Russian Frontline Logistics In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry (HUR) has released footage showcasing its FPV special forces unit, Kabul 9, striking Russian frontline logistics in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The video, shared by the HUR press service, captures successful drone attacks on enemy trucks, passenger vehicles, and fortified shelters of Russian assault groups.

As reported, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults in the Orikhiv sector in a single day.