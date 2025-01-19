Orban plans on not attending Trump’s inauguration

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has confirmed that he will not be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, citing a busy domestic schedule. Orban, a strong supporter of Trump, has previously voiced his belief that Trump’s return to office could help bring peace to Ukraine. He has also been critical of the European Union’s stance on the Ukraine conflict and has called for stronger international leadership to facilitate negotiations.



Back home, Orban is focused on implementing economic and social reforms for 2025. His has introduced a “peace budget” aimed at revitalizing Hungary’s economy, with initiatives such as doubling family tax benefits, addressing inflation through wage talks, and expanding housing support for citizens under 35.



Orban was an early supporter of Trump, endorsing him during his successful 2016 presidential run. The two leaders have met several times, including during Trump’s first term in 2019 and a meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last July. Orban expressed his satisfaction with Trump’s win shortly after the US presidential election in November, despite votes still being counted.



Orban is not the only European leader skipping the inauguration. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also announced she will not attend, opting instead to prioritize early diplomatic talks with the new US administration to address key issues like the Ukraine conflict and transatlantic relations.

