Dukhan Bank reports record net revenues for 2024

(MENAFN) Dukhan has announced its results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a record net of QR 1.34 billion (USD368 million), reflecting a 3 percent growth compared to the previous year.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Dukhan Bank, commented on the Bank’s achievements, stating, “We take great pride in our sustained track record of exceptional performance, which stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers, stakeholders, and the nation as a whole."



Over the past year, Dukhan Bank reached unprecedented milestones, showcasing the strength and adaptability of its business models. Despite facing external challenges, the bank maintained institutional stability, further solidifying its position as a key player in the financial sector and a driving force of progress and innovation.



Looking ahead, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the bank's renewed focus on expanding its digital capabilities and services. He stated that the bank is investing in cutting-edge technology to enhance customer experiences and streamline banking services, ensuring they are accessible anytime and anywhere.

