Aafoor Triumphs As Jockey Mazur Claims Four Wins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jockey Szczepan Mazur enjoyed a four-win 'amazing' afternoon on Saturday as he guided Al Jeryan Stud's Aafoor to HE Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle triumph by half a length at the Al Rayyan Racecourse on Saturday.

On an action-packed 10-race card day, Abbes retained the HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy (Gr 3 PA) for the four-year-old+ Purebred Arabians for the third year in a row.

In the feature race, Aafoor – the four-year-old son of Qurbaan trained by M H K al-Attiyah – delivered an incredibly powerful and determined performance in the final strides, taking on some of the strongest horses, to land the coveted title and give a third win on the day to the owner and the trainer and a fourth to Mazur.“It was an amazing day as I won the four races on the card,” said Mazur.

The Polish jockey was all praise for the colt for his speed in the 2200, race for the four-year-old+ thoroughbreds.“Aafoor travelled very well in the last stretch of the race. Basically, I sit behind the best horse (Haunted Dream). I followed him all the time, which was actually the best for me as it was the horse to beat, which I did at the end, and it was just the right call,” he said.

Mazur notched his third win of the day, when he guided Al Buraq to a thrilling win in the HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for Local Thoroughbreds, completing a double for Al Jeryan Stud and trainer M H K al-Attiyah.

A patient, precise ride from Mazur also saw Al Falah Stud's Phoebus make an impressive impact on Qatar debut, winning the HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for three-year-old thoroughbreds in just his third career start. The colt struck in the home straight to secure the win.

Mazur claimed his first win of the day when he guided Al Jeryan Stud AJS Agadir to victory in the Local Purebred Arabian Novice Cup for four-year-old+. The five-year-old mare left her competition in the dust, storming to an impressive victory by 81⁄2 lengths after making a stunning sweep in the home straight, winning the cup.

Wathnan Racing-owned and Hamad al-Jehani-trained Haunted Dream came second and last year's winner Simca Mille of Wathnan Racing, ridden by Maxime Guyon finished third.

HE Sheikh Hamad bin Joaan al-Thani crowned the winners in the presence of HE Issa bin Mohammed al-Mohannadi, QREC chairman.

In the penultimate race of the day, champion Abbes retained the HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for the third year in a row. Wathnan Racing-owned and Alban de Mieulle-trained the eight-year-old grey horse clinched the victory by a short head from stablemate Raed, not only securing a one-two for the owner and trainer, but also adding their fourth win on the day. With the win jockey James Doyle also completed a quick-fire double.

Doyle was earlier in the winners' enclosure, when he guided Wathnan Racing's Lippo De Carrere to HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for the Purebred Arabians (four-year-olds) victory as the 4-year-old bay colt mesmerised the racegoers on Qatar debut with the commanding win in the colours of Wathnan Racing. The son of Al Mourtajez, saddled by Alban de Mieulle, surged through the home straight to overtake the leading pack and was eased to a very comfortable victory, completing a remarkable treble for the connections.

Sheikh Hamad also crowned the winners of the traditional Al Sabiq races in presence of QREC Chairman al-Mohannadi. The first four placed riders were Hamad Meshlesh al-Khayareen aboard Malzoom, Abdulrahman Abdullah al-Hajri aboard Burkan Al Zaeem, Rashid Mohamed Abdulla aboard AJS Saddam and Abdulla Hezam al-Saaq al-Marri aboard Nasser Al Meydan.

RESULTS

23rd Al Rayyan Meeting - HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 – HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle – Thoroughbred (Class 1) (Far Bend)

Aafoor, MHK al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

2 - H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy (Gr3 PA)

Abbes, Alban de Mieulle, James Doyle

3 - H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, Purebred Arabians, 4YOs

Lippo De Carrere, Alban de Mieulle, James Doyle

4 - H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, Purebred Arabians, 4YO+

RB Mary Lylah, Alban de Mieulle, Maxime Guyon

5 - H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy

General Panic, Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki, Tomas Lukasek

6 - H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, Local Thoroughbreds

Al Buraq, M H K al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

7 - H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, Thoroughbreds

Phoebus, Hamad Al Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

8: H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, Thoroughbred Open Sprint

Ballymount Boy, Alban de Mieulle, Maxime Guyon

9 - Local Purebred Arabian Novice Cup

AJS Agadir, M H K al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

10: Local Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden Cup

Deauville, Mohamed Khaled Elahmed, Alberto Sanna

MENAFN18012025000067011011ID1109104664