Azercell Strengthens Digital Safety With Safe Internet Project
1/18/2025 8:10:04 AM
The leading mobile operator fosters secure online
practices for children and parents across
Azerbaijan
Azercell continues its commitment to enhancing online safety and
digital literacy through its countrywide "Safe Internet" project.
The company has already conducted training sessions in Guba, Khizi,
Sumgait, and Mingachevir further advancing its mission to encourage
secure online behavior.
The latest round of training reached 320 schoolchildren and 50
parents, equipping them with essential knowledge to navigate the
digital world safely. Led by professional trainers, the sessions
highlighted critical online risks and offered practical solutions.
The training program covered the following topics:
Identifying and verifying online acquaintances.
Safeguarding personal data on social media.
Avoiding contests that require personal information.
Recognizing and responding to common scams and cybercriminal
tactics.
Reporting incidents of trolling, cyberbullying, or
inappropriate online behavior.
The training sessions are conducted by GID CSR Consulting under
a program certified by the international safety school, ensuring it
meets global standards of excellence.
Since 2016 Azercell has been implementing educational projects
on internet safety, fostering safe online habits among children and
their parents. To date, the project has reached more than 1,500
internet users across various age groups, underlining the company's
dedication to digital well-being and security.
