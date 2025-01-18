Customs confiscate 50kg of human hair at Moscow airport

(MENAFN) Customs officers at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport seized 50 kg (110 lbs) of human hair worth nearly $70,000 from the luggage of a passenger arriving from Dubai. The 37-year-old man, a hairstylist returning from an international beauty festival, passed through the airport's "green" corridor, which is designated for travelers with no items to declare. However, he was flagged during a routine baggage inspection.



Seven plastic bags containing 300 bundles of human hair of various types and colors were found in his luggage. The passenger claimed to be unaware of customs declaration rules and estimated the hair's value at $3,000, saying he intended to use it for creating wigs, extensions, and hairpieces in Russia.



The man was charged for failing to declare the goods, and a court imposed a fine of over $32,000. Similar seizures have occurred recently at major Moscow airports, including the discovery of mammoth tusk fragments at Sheremetyevo Airport and walrus tusks at Domodedovo.



MENAFN18012025000045015687ID1109103847