Azerbaijan Discusses Oil Product Trade With Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has discussed the trade of oil products with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Azernews reports, ing to Trend, this took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Pakistan's of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik.

It was noted that the meeting highlighted the successful development of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

It was also mentioned that the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Pakistan in July last year significantly contributed to strengthening relations between the two countries and expanding cooperation in all areas.

During the conversation, joint projects and achievements in the energy sector to date, as well as opportunities for cooperation in various directions, were discussed. There was an exchange of views on the trade of oil products and other mutually interesting matters.