Azerbaijan Discusses Oil Product Trade With Pakistan
1/18/2025 6:10:35 AM
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has
discussed the trade of oil products with the Islamic Republic of
Pakistan.
Azernews reports, ing to Trend, this took place
during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and
Pakistan's Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik.
It was noted that the meeting highlighted the successful
development of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and
Pakistan.
It was also mentioned that the state visit of the President of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Pakistan in July last year
significantly contributed to strengthening relations between the
two countries and expanding cooperation in all areas.
During the conversation, joint projects and achievements in the
energy sector to date, as well as opportunities for cooperation in
various directions, were discussed. There was an exchange of views
on the trade of oil products and other mutually interesting
matters.
