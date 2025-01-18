عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Discusses Oil Product Trade With Pakistan

Azerbaijan Discusses Oil Product Trade With Pakistan


1/18/2025 6:10:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has discussed the trade of oil products with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Azernews reports, ing to Trend, this took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Pakistan's Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik.

It was noted that the meeting highlighted the successful development of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

It was also mentioned that the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Pakistan in July last year significantly contributed to strengthening relations between the two countries and expanding cooperation in all areas.

During the conversation, joint projects and achievements in the energy sector to date, as well as opportunities for cooperation in various directions, were discussed. There was an exchange of views on the trade of oil products and other mutually interesting matters.

MENAFN18012025000195011045ID1109103749


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search