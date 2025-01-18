Aus Open: Monfils Stuns Fritz To Reach Fourth Round

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 18 (IANS) Gael Monfils extended his remarkable start to his 22nd season on the ATP Tour with a thrilling 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(1), 6-4 upset over fourth seed Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Frenchman, fresh off becoming the oldest man in nearly 50 years to win an ATP title in Auckland last week, fired 24 aces en route to his eighth consecutive victory.

Monfils showcased a clever mix of off-pace shots and sudden bursts of power, dazzling Fritz in key moments. He dominated the third-set tiebreak and clinched the decisive break at 4-all in the fourth set with a dipping backhand winner after luring Fritz to the net.

“The game plan was to hold the baseline and change the tempo, hit some big shots down the line and also use some shape. I did the job,” Monfils said.

“We work hard and I try to be very disciplined with the recovery. I'm a strong believer that I can still do some damage and I have big trust in my team.”

Commanding on serve, Monfils won 82 per cent of first-serve points and 68 per cent on his second serve, racking up 58 winners to just 34 unforced errors, as per Infosys Stats. The victory levelled his ATP head-to-head record with Fritz at 1-1 and marked his 37th Australian Open win, tying Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for the most by a Frenchman at the tournament.

Monfils, who survived a gruelling five-setter against compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round, has climbed nine spots in the ATP Live Rankings to No. 32. He now prepares for a generational clash against the winner of the match between Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Musetti.

With 13 tour-level titles to his name, Monfils becomes the second-oldest player after Roger Federer to reach the Australian Open fourth round since the event moved to Melbourne Park in 1988.

Meanwhile, Fritz, who falls to 6-2 this season, will remain World No. 4 unless Alex de Minaur wins the title. Fritz's only other 2025 loss came against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the United Cup in Perth.