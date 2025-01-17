Armlogi Holding Corp. Announces Donation To Support Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Donate Over $110,000 in Essential Equipment to Support Local Emergency Response

WALNUT, CA, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced a significant donation initiative to support Los Angeles communities affected by the recent California wildfires. The Company will donate essential equipment valued at approximately $110,000, including portable tables, chairs, and heating equipment, to assist in local emergency response efforts.

The donation includes 300 six-foot rectangular folding tables, 100 five-foot round folding tables, and 60 patio heaters, among other critical items. Over the next several days, these supplies will be delivered to support emergency response operations and temporary shelter facilities for displaced residents.

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, "As a company deeply rooted in the Los Angeles community, we are committed to supporting our neighbors during this challenging time. The recent wildfires have significantly impacted many local communities, and we believe it is our responsibility to contribute to the relief efforts. Our donation aims to provide essential equipment that can be immediately utilized in emergency response operations and temporary shelter facilities."

The donation will be coordinated through the official emergency response program in Los Angeles, ensuring the equipment reaches those in need. This initiative aligns with Armlogi's commitment to community support and corporate social responsibility.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...