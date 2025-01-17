Phillips Edison & Company Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2024 Distributions
Date
1/17/2025 4:17:36 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced its tax reporting information for the 2024 distributions to holders of its common stock.
The tax reporting information as it will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:
Nasdaq-Listed Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V201
| Record
Date
| Payable
Date
| Total
Distribution
per Share
| Ordinary
Dividends
| Total
Capital
Gain
Distribution
| Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (1)
| Return of
Capital
(Nontaxable
Distribution)
| Section 199A
Distributions
| 12/15/2023
| 1/2/2024
| 0.097500
| 0.075454
| -
| -
| 0.022046
| 0.075454
| 1/16/2024
| 2/1/2024
| 0.097500
| 0.075454
| -
| -
| 0.022046
| 0.075454
| 2/15/2024
| 3/1/2024
| 0.097500
| 0.075454
| -
| -
| 0.022046
| 0.075454
| 3/15/2024
| 4/1/2024
| 0.097500
| 0.075454
| -
| -
| 0.022046
| 0.075454
| 4/15/2024
| 5/1/2024
| 0.097500
| 0.075454
| -
| -
| 0.022046
| 0.075454
| 5/15/2024
| 6/4/2024
| 0.097500
| 0.075454
| -
| -
| 0.022046
| 0.075454
| 6/17/2024
| 7/2/2024
| 0.097500
| 0.075454
| -
| -
| 0.022046
| 0.075454
| 7/15/2024
| 8/1/2024
| 0.097500
| 0.075454
| -
| -
| 0.022046
| 0.075454
| 8/15/2024
| 9/4/2024
| 0.097500
| 0.075454
| -
| -
| 0.022046
| 0.075454
| 9/16/2024
| 10/1/2024
| 0.102500
| 0.079324
| -
| -
| 0.023176
| 0.079324
| 10/15/2024
| 11/1/2024
| 0.102500
| 0.079324
| -
| -
| 0.023176
| 0.079324
| 11/15/2024
| 12/3/2024
| 0.102500
| 0.079324
| -
| -
| 0.023176
| 0.079324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distribution
Pursuant to U.S. Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of §1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three-Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of“applicable partnership interests.”
Connect with PECO
For additional information, please visit
Follow PECO on:
Twitter at
Facebook at
Instagram at ; and
Find PECO on LinkedIn at
About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2024, PECO managed 311 shopping centers, including 290 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.9 million square feet across 31 states and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.
PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Investors
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
...
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109102740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.