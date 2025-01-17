Phillips Edison & Company Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2024 Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced its tax reporting information for the 2024 distributions to holders of its common stock. The tax reporting information as it will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows: Nasdaq-Listed Common Shares; CUSIP 71844V201

Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

per Share Ordinary

Dividends Total

Capital

Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (1) Return of

Capital

(Nontaxable

Distribution) Section 199A

Distributions 12/15/2023 1/2/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454 1/16/2024 2/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454 2/15/2024 3/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454 3/15/2024 4/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454 4/15/2024 5/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454 5/15/2024 6/4/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454 6/17/2024 7/2/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454 7/15/2024 8/1/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454 8/15/2024 9/4/2024 0.097500 0.075454 - - 0.022046 0.075454 9/16/2024 10/1/2024 0.102500 0.079324 - - 0.023176 0.079324 10/15/2024 11/1/2024 0.102500 0.079324 - - 0.023176 0.079324 11/15/2024 12/3/2024 0.102500 0.079324 - - 0.023176 0.079324

(1) Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Total Capital Gain Distribution

Pursuant to U.S. Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of §1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three-Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of“applicable partnership interests.”

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2024, PECO managed 311 shopping centers, including 290 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.9 million square feet across 31 states and 21 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

