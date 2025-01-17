Libya's Crude Oil Output Hits 1.431 Million Bpd -- Corporation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The Libyan National Oil Corporation declared on Friday that Libya's output of the oil hit 1.431 million barrels per day and condensates some 58,000 pbd.

The corporation in a statement, monitored here, said the production exceeded 210,586 equivalent barrels, with the entire daily output amounting to 1.6 million (eb).

Libya's production of the crude oil in 2024 reached 1.417 million despite shortage of funding caused by internal instability.

The North African nation declared, months ago, a new strategy to increase the daily crude output to two million bpd. However, there are certain technical issues such as limited storage capacity. (end)

