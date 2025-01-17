MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS NATASHA WU AND JOHN PAUL TEAGUE ELEVATED TO PARTNER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Paul Teague

Natasha Wu

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that John Paul Teague and Natasha Wu have been elevated to Partner."Natasha and John Paul have the dedication, acumen and a commitment to client service required from all of our Partners," says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. "They are leaders in the legal profession, in the community, and at the firm. We look forward to their continued contributions and appreciate their continuing commitment to our firm and our clients."Teague focuses his practice on real estate, corporate and business transactions. He has extensive experience advising individuals, families, and small and medium-sized enterprises on tax-efficient asset accumulation, preservation, acquisition and transfer of assets, in addition to operational and compliance matters. Teague also counsels clients in connection with complex real property sales and commercial lease matters. In addition, Mr. Teague often supports the Firm's litigation attorneys in complex cases involving corporate transactions, real estate, securities, trade secrets, and other matters.Teague coaches for the San Diego County High School Mock Trial Competition.Wu represents and counsels corporate clients in a variety of litigated issues, with a focus on transportation, products liability, business, and employment matters. She also defends and advises public sector agencies, municipalities, and special districts, and educational institutions, including K-12 districts, charter schools, and universities, in litigation and other employment-related matters. Wu's experience includes representing Fortune 500 companies, automotive manufacturers, product manufacturers and suppliers, and technology companies in multi-party tort, fraud, and products liability actions. She has significant experience in high-stakes construction disputes, having successfully represented residential and commercial developers, general contractors, and subcontractors in complex construction, contract, and personal injury litigation to resolution at no net-loss to her clients.Wu was named a Los Angeles Times 2024 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Visionary.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.