FHH Appoints Hesham Abouzeina As General Manager For Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world's leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, has announced the appointment of Hesham Abouzeina as its new General Manager for Egypt. With over 30 years of experience in the FMCG, electronics, and beverages sectors, Abouzeina brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the role.

Before taking on the role at Fine Hygienic Holding, Abouzeina has successfully led multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Electronics, Kellogg's (Bisco Misr), and PepsiCo, where he enhanced presence and delivered impactful results across Egypt and North Africa.

Over the course of his career, he has managed very large operations, driven substantial growth, and led export initiatives into key global markets. A strategic leader, Abouzeina has also built and aligned high-performing management teams that accomplished remarkable achievements demonstrating his ability to inspire and mobilize large groups. Notably, he spearheaded the launch of Red Bull's operations in Egypt, further underscoring his entrepreneurial and operational expertise.

Abouzeina's deep understanding of the Egyptian market, coupled with his proven track record in driving business transformation and deliver remarkable sales growth, makes him the ideal leader to advance FHH's growth strategy. He is poised to build on the company's successes, driving innovation and delivering further enhancements across all areas of the business.