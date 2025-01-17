(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ruth Hernandez Appointed as Chief Sales Officer at Soitec

Bernin (France), January 17, 2025 – Soitec (Euronext – Tech Leaders), a world leader in the design and production of innovative materials, announces the appointment of Ruth Hernandez as Chief Sales Officer. She will join the Executive Committee with responsibility for driving Soitec's commercial success.

With a proven track record in the semiconductor industry, Ruth Hernandez brings 25 years of experience working with major semiconductor companies such as Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated and GlobalFoundries across five countries. She will play a key role in driving the next chapter of Soitec's long-term growth strategy and strengthening Soitec's customer networks.

Ruth succeeds Yvon Pastol who will leave the company on January 31, after having led the global Sales organization since August 2020.

Ruth Hernandez said :“I am honored and excited to join the Executive Committee of Soitec, a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials. After 25 years in this dynamic industry, I am thrilled to contribute to driving global impact through Soitec's cutting-edge technologies that combine performance and energy efficiency.”

Pierre Barnabé, Chief Executive Officer of Soitec, stated: “On behalf of Soitec, I am delighted to welcome Ruth Hernandez as our new Chief Sales Officer. She brings a wealth of experience from her strategic leadership roles at several world-class semiconductor companies. I would also like to take this opportunity to extend my warm thanks to Yvon Pastol, thanking him for his commitment and significant contribution to Soitec over the years. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1 billion Euros in fiscal year 2023-2024. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiCTM and Smart CutTM are registered trademarks of Soitec.

