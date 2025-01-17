Viral Vector Manufacturing Market To Grow At CAGR Of 19.22% CAGR By 2030 Report By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Companies like CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH and REGENXBIO are advancing Viral Vector Manufacturing, improving diagnosis and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Global Viral Vector - Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global viral vector manufacturing market, focusing on adoption trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics across regions. The report thoroughly examines the market's growth trajectory, evaluating both historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and key drivers influencing the demand for viral vector manufacturing in the healthcare sector.

The report highlights essential statistics, including the current market landscape and emerging innovations in viral vector manufacturing technologies. It explores how these advancements contribute to the development of gene therapies and vaccines, especially in the treatment of genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases. Viral vector manufacturing is playing a crucial role in improving the efficiency and scalability of gene therapy production, leading to enhanced patient outcomes and more personalized treatment options.

Furthermore, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, identifying the key players in the global viral vector manufacturing market and examining emerging technologies and solutions that are expected to drive future market growth. It provides an in-depth review of ongoing clinical developments, regulatory advancements, and innovations in manufacturing processes. This report serves as a valuable resource for understanding the evolving dynamics of the viral vector manufacturing market and forecasting its future trajectory through 2030.

Some of the key insights of Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report:

. The global viral vector manufacturing market was valued at USD 696.17 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.22% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 1,995.43 million by 2030.

. North America is expected to dominate the overall viral vector manufacturing market throughout the forecast period.

. On March 18, 2024, FDA granted approval to Orchard Therapeutics for Lenmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel), which marks the first FDA-approved gene therapy for treating children with pre-symptomatic late infantile, pre-symptomatic early juvenile, or early symptomatic early juvenile metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) in the United States. Following the approval, AGC Biologics announced that it will be manufacturing the therapy at its Milan, Italy, site.

. Key players in the global viral vector manufacturing market include Oxford Biomedica, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Charles River Laboratories, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Batavia Biosciences, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH, REGENXBIO Inc., BioNTech IMFS, AGC Biologics, ANDELYN BIOSCIENCES, INSTITUT MERIEUX, IDT Biologika, Lonza, Genezen, NecstGen, Avid Bioservices, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., VIROCELL BIOLOGICS, LTD., and others.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Overview:

Viral vector manufacturing is a critical process in the development of gene therapies and vaccines, involving the use of engineered viruses to deliver genetic material into patient cells. These vectors are designed to be replication-defective, ensuring they can transport therapeutic genes without causing disease. The process includes viral vector production, purification, and formulation, with increasing demand driven by the growth of gene therapies for genetic disorders, oncology, and vaccines. Advances in manufacturing technology aim to improve scalability, yield, and purity while reducing costs and production timelines. As a result, the global viral vector manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in North America, fueled by the rise of clinical trials and regulatory approvals for gene therapies.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segment Analysis:

The Viral Vector Manufacturing market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Type (Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, and Others)

. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Application (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, and Vaccines)

. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Material (Synthetic [Polytetrafluoroethylene [PTFE], Polyester, Polyurethane], Biological, and Others)

. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by End-User (Research Organizations, Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others)

. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Dynamics:

The growth of the viral vector manufacturing market is primarily driven by the rising number of individuals with genetic disorders receiving treatment through gene and cell therapies utilizing viral vectors. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia's 2021 report, approximately 347,026 people worldwide were reported to have bleeding disorders in 2020. This includes 209,614 cases of hemophilia, comprising 165,379 cases of hemophilia A, 33,076 cases of hemophilia B, and 11,159 cases of hemophilia with an unknown or unreported type. Additionally, 84,197 individuals were diagnosed with Von Willebrand disease, and 53,215 were affected by other bleeding disorders globally in the same year.

Viral vectors are increasingly recognized as effective tools for cancer therapy due to their advantages, including high gene transduction efficiency, targeted gene delivery, robust immune response induction, and enhanced cellular immunity. These properties make them highly suitable for addressing the rising incidence of various cancer types, such as blood cancer and bladder cancer. For example, data from the Global Cancer Observatory 2021 highlights that there were approximately 544,352 cases of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and 83,087 cases of Hodgkin lymphoma reported globally in 2020. A notable example of viral vector-based therapy is Kymriah, a lentiviral vector-based gene therapy by Novartis AG. This CAR-T cell immunotherapy, approved by the US FDA, is indicated for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.

Despite these advancements, the viral vector manufacturing market faces certain challenges, including biosafety concerns and complexities associated with the production process, which may hinder its growth.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the viral vector manufacturing market in 2023. This growth is attributed to several key factors, including a growing patient population with genetic disorders, an increasing incidence of cancer, advanced healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major industry players, and streamlined regulatory approvals for new products. These elements collectively position the region for significant market expansion.

According to the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2022, approximately 100K Americans are affected by sickle cell anemia. Additionally, hemophilia A impacts 1 in 5K male births, with about 400 newborns diagnosed annually in the United States. In terms of cancer prevalence, the CDC reported in 2022 that each year, around 57K men and 18K women are diagnosed with bladder cancer in the U.S. Furthermore, the Global Cancer Observatory reported approximately 80.6 thousand bladder cancer cases in the U.S. in 2020, with this number expected to rise to 122 thousand by 2040.

Strategic initiatives in viral vector manufacturing are also anticipated to fuel market growth in the region. For instance, in October 2022, Kite, a Gilead Company, announced that the U.S. FDA approved its retroviral vector (RVV) manufacturing facility in Oceanside, California, for commercial production. This development underscores the region's commitment to advancing viral vector manufacturing capabilities during the forecast period.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Drivers:

. The increasing number of patients with genetic disorders such as hemophilia, sickle cell anemia, and cancer has driven the demand for advanced gene and cell therapies. Viral vectors, being integral to these therapies, are in high demand, contributing to market growth.

. Innovations in viral vector production, including enhanced scalability and efficiency, coupled with faster regulatory approvals for new therapies, are bolstering the market. These developments streamline the path from research to commercialization.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Barriers:

. The potential risks associated with viral vectors, such as immunogenicity and the possibility of off-target effects, raise safety concerns. Strict regulatory guidelines and lengthy approval processes can hinder market expansion.

. The production of viral vectors involves intricate processes requiring specialized facilities and expertise, leading to high production costs. These challenges can limit scalability and deter smaller organizations from entering the market.

