Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Toy Muscle Car (SGM-422)
Date
1/17/2025 10:37:41 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide automotive enthusiasts with a fun and entertaining toy muscle car," said an inventor, from
Martinsville, Ind., "so I invented the LIGHT'EM UP HOT RODS. My design would be capable of performing impressive and realistic tire burnouts."
The patent-pending invention provides a scale model muscle car designed to perform tire burnouts for entertainment purposes. In doing so, it could demonstrate one's love of automobiles, racing, and high engine performance. It also could garner a great deal of attention. The invention features a unique design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for dedicated automotive enthusiasts, collectors, racers, and anyone 12 and up that is interested in fast cars. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-422, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN17012025003732001241ID1109101873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.