Son Urges People To Support Nitish Kumar In Bihar Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) In a rare and surprising gesture, Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar, urged the people of the state to support his father as well as his party -- the Janata Dal-United -- in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Although Nishant is known to maintain a largely inactive profile, he voiced his views and sought public support for the Bihar Chief Minister during the birth anniversary of his grandfather and freedom fighter Lakhan Singh Vaidya at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district on Friday.

Nishant stressed that the progress Bihar has witnessed under his father's leadership. He said:“I appeal to the people of Bihar, if possible, do vote for my father and his party and bring them back to power. My father is doing great work in Bihar.”

This appeal came at a critical juncture as the JD-U, led by Nitish Kumar, gears up to contest the elections amid significant political competition.

Nishant's public statement marks a rare instance of his involvement in his father's political journey, potentially signaling the importance of the upcoming elections for the party.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar visited his native place in Bakhtiyarpur, Patna district, to pay tribute to his father and freedom fighter, Ram Lakhan Singh Vaidya, on January 17 (Friday).

The Chief Minister honours his father's legacy annually on this date by garlanding his statue and commemorating his contributions to India's freedom struggle.

In addition to his father, Nitish Kumar paid homage to four other freedom fighters -- Shaheed Mogal Singh, Pandit Sheelbhadra Yaji, Shaheed Nathun Singh Yadav, and Dumer Singh -- by garlanding their statues during a state-organised ceremony in Bakhtiyarpur.

Speaking about the tradition, Nishant Kumar said: "My father pays tribute to my grandfather, who served jail terms during the freedom struggle along with his colleagues. He comes to Bakhtiyarpur every year to commemorate this.”

The event, hosted by the state government, was organised in the honour of Ram Lakhan Singh Vaidya and his fellow freedom fighters, highlighting their significant contributions to India's Independence.

Asked about his possible entry into politics, Nishant Kumar refrained from making any comments, maintaining his characteristic distance from political involvement despite his father's prominent role in Bihar's governance.