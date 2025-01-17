The Social Platform That Puts People First

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Zoe Kalar, WeAre8 Founder & CEO says: "At WeAre8, we have built a future defined by real creative freedom and economic liberation. We've taken all the good bits of social and built protections from the negative. We serve the people by bringing everyone inspirational social entertainment, control, and a significant share (60%) of every dollar from advertisers. We unlock the algorithms so creators can reach their own audiences and people back to their websites and own worlds. We bring people a truly social network, where unity and freedom replace division and control."

Here's why WeAre8 is the next generation of social media

1. Individual Control



Our Healthy Algorithms and platform design enable all your followers to see you and new people to discover you, unlocking large audiences with the ability to link off platform with every post. Our platform's economic models do not depend on negatively addictive scroll times and as a result, people are free to enjoy the best social entertainment, freely link to the web from every post and watch ads and get paid into their wallet when they want.



Unlike other platforms that dictate what you see through the control of divisive algorithms, WeAre8 gives control back to you. No more endless scrolling and content manipulation, on WeAre8, you decide what matters most and who you follow.



2. No Toxicity

WeAre8's investment in AI detection over all profiles, text, video and images ensures that violence, bullying, hate speech and all forms of toxic content and comments are eliminated. WeAre8 enables every voice to be heard without fear of toxic abuse.

3. Economic Power to People and creators

WeAre8 has built sustainable economic models through its ad-revenue sharing models that shares 50% of every ad dollar with people through their in-app wallet. 5% of every dollar is allocated to the creator fund and 5% to charities and planet projects.

4. Three Feeds in One

Our unique social platform enables us to be entertained by the best exclusive content and connect with communities we love through three parallel content feeds in one seamless app.



8Stage : Your feed for inspiration and discovery, spotlighting diverse creators and ideas - then swipe left

Following : A dedicated feed from your friends and people you follow..swipe left Flows : The go-to for engaging conversations with people and communities

A new era for social media starts now

Social media that serves you. Protection and Liberation.

Exclusive content from the world's best creators in a social home that brings real connection and creative and economic freedom.

Download WeAre8 today.

