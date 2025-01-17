Mushroom Extracts Market To Achieve USD 33.51 Billion By 2034, Expanding At A 10.0% CAGR From 20252034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mushroom Extracts Market

The growing focus of intake in plant-dependent is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Our mushroom extracts market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The global mushroom extracts market is expected to reach USD 33.51 billion by 2034, growing at a 10.0% CAGR from 2025 to 2034. It was valued at USD 12.99 billion in 2024. The market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.Market Introduction:Mushroom extracts have acquired approval as medication for an assortment of illnesses involving seasonal sensitivities, insomnia, cancer, common cold, and inflammation. Tinctures, powder, and pills with solitary mushroom extract or as a merger of several mushroom extracts are on the market.The acclaimed advantages of each mushroom extract differ. Mushroom extracts have acquired approval as medication for an assortment of illnesses involving seasonal sensitivities, insomnia, cancer, common cold, and inflammation. Tinctures, powder, and pills with solitary mushroom extract or as a merger of several mushroom extracts are on the market.The acclaimed advantages of each mushroom extract differ. For instance, Chaga extract is contemplated to repel the common cold, advance shiny, thick hair and radiant skin, lesser redness generated by stress, and assist battle against cancer. Consumers are looking for options for animal-procured constituents and are resorting to natural and organic supplements that correspond to dietary alternatives, pushing the mushroom extracts market demand.Who Makes Mushroom Extracts?.Applied Food Sciences, Inc..Bio-Botanica (Bio Answer Holdings Inc.).ETHICAL NATURALS, INC..Hamilton's Mushrooms.Integrity Ingredients Corporation.KÄÄPÄ Mushrooms.Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts).Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.Nutri Avenue Inc.PURICA.Sempera OrganicsMarket Drivers and Opportunities:.Usage in Mental Health Care: The effectiveness of mushroom extracts in mental health cures is pushing the market expansion. More people are looking for organic perspectives to handle mental health. Many people globally are developing mental illness. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20% of grown-ups are impacted by mental illness, with approximately 4% encountering acute conditions such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or major depression, boosting the demand for mushroom extracts market growth..Growing Scope of Mushroom Extract Commodities: Firms are advancing a manifold scope of mushroom extract commodities from operational beverages and dietary additives to skincare and heartiness things, which oblige differing consumer requirements and inclinations..Rising Funding in Extraction Procedures: The mushroom extract makers are funding sizeably in extraction procedures to improve the standard, productivity, and ease of use of production. In November 2020, KÄÄPÄ Biotech funded ultrasonic-aided extraction technology that embodies a mixture of hot water and alcohol extraction. Segmental Analysis:Mushroom Extracts Market, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020-2034).Chaga Extract.Cordyceps Extract.Lion's Mane Extract.Reishi Extract.Shiitake Extract.Turkey Tail Extract.OthersMushroom Extracts Market, Applications Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020-2034).Cosmetics & Personal Care.Dietary Supplements.Functional Foods & Beverages.PharmaceuticalsMushroom Extracts Market, Form Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020-2034).Powder.Liquid.The mushroom extracts market segmentation is based on product, form, application, and region..By product analysis, the reishi extract segment held the largest market share. This is due to the growing administration of functional foods and beverages. Reishi acknowledged for its immune improvement, stress decreasing, and anti-inflammatory attributes, has gained approval in varied commodities..By application analysis, the dietary supplements segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing consumer concentration on health sustenance and prohibitive care. Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the mushroom extracts market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa..North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the robust existence of many critical contenders and entrenched firms in the region. Companies, including Bio Answer Holdings Inc., PURICA, Nammex, Nutri Avenue Inc., and Applied Food Sciences Inc., in North America have notably created market development through sizeable research and commodity advancement..Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's speedy augmentation of the e-commerce industry fuels the regional market expansion.FAQs:How much is the mushroom extracts market?The market size was valued at USD 12.99 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 33.51 billion by 2034.Which regions do the mushroom extracts market cover?The regions covered by the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.How is the competitive landscape shaped in the market?The competitive landscape includes trend analysis, company profiles involving company overview, financial information, product or service benchmarking, and recent developments.What is the market growth rate?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.0% during 2025–2034.Browse PMR's Mushroom Extracts Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global mushroom extracts industry is expected to reach USD 33.51 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% during 2025–2034.Browse More Research Reports:Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market:Omega 3 Market:Feed Acidifiers Market:Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market:Inulin Market: The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

