Did You Know Khushi Kapoor Trained In Classical Dancing For A Song In 'Loveyapa'?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to take over our screen with the forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Loveyapa". However, did you know that Khushi Kapoor trained in classical dance for one of the songs in the film?

An independent source revealed, "Khushi Kapoor specially trained in classical dance for her theatrical debut film, Loveyapa. The will be seen performing a classical dance in a song in the film." It has still not been revealed which song will feature Khushi Kapoor performing a classical dance.

Until now, the makers have unveiled two tracks from the drama,“Loveyapa Ho Gaya", and "Rehna Kol" and both have been very well received by the audience. Aamir Khan even made a special appearance in the latter. Going by the sources, Farah Khan got Mr Perfectionist to feature in "Rehna Kol". The source was quoted saying, "Farah Khan, who is choreographing the next song from Loveyapa, Rehna Kol, has brought Aamir Khan featured in the song. The superstar's glimpse will be seen towards the end of the song."

Directed by Advait Chandan, "Loveyapa" has been produced by Phantom Studios in association with AGS Entertainment. Talking about the cast, along with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the movie also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Eijaz Khan, Raveena Ravi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Swati Verma in prominent roles.

"Loveyapa" journals the life of a young couple whose relationship is put to a test after they exchange their mobile phones and learn some harsh truths about one another.

For the unaware, the movie is a remake of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster "Love Today" starring Pradeep Ranganathan, and Ivana.

"Loveyapa" marks Junaid Khan's first theatrical release. His debut project "Maharaj" premiered only on Netflix. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor made her B-town debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies".

"Loveyapa" is slated for a theatrical release on 7th February, 2025.