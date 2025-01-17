Weekly Roundup: 12 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Financial imposter syndrome refers to the self-doubt many people feel when it comes to their financial skills and money moves versus the actual reality of their financial picture. KeyBank's annual Financial Mobility Survey found that Americans are closer to their personal financial comfort goals than they may realize.Among the highlights were a $40 million by America's largest landowners, the Emmersons, to facilitate restoration of ravaged Western forests as well as the magazine's cover story on the agricultural empire of No. 15 Stefan Soloviev.This merger now makes OBDC the second largest externally-managed, publicly traded BDC by total assets with$18.6 billionof total assets at fair value and investments in 232 portfolio companies, on a pro forma combined basis as ofSeptember 30, 2024.Deloitte's CFO Confidence Score hit the highest level in 10 quarters. Seventy-two percent of CFOs believe the North American economy will improve over the next year, with half rating the region's current economy as good."The Collective Women's Leadership app embodies our mission to make world-class leadership development accessible, engaging and tailored to women's unique needs," said Joyce Toti, founder and CEO of Collective Women's Leadership. "This was a vision that I had for quite some time, and to be able to put it into fruition will help so many women succeed."IAC announced today its Board of Directors has approved a plan to spin off IAC's full stake in Angi, a leading platform for home services, to IAC shareholders. The spin-off transaction, which is expected to be tax free, will give IAC shareholders direct ownership of Angi, resulting in IAC and Angi becoming wholly separate entities.CEOs globally rank intensified trade wars as the top geopolitical risk to their companies. They say tensions between the US, EU, and China will have the greatest geopolitical impact, according to a new survey from The Conference Board.Barry's, the global leader in boutique fitness, is excited to announce a new strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group, a private equity firm focused on investing in and growing franchisor and multi-location companies. Princeton'sinvestment will allow Barry's to expand its unparalleled fitness experience to more communities, enhancing the health and wellbeing of individuals globally.Just 21% of millennials believe their generation can afford homes, a sharp decline from the 52% who felt the same in 2024, according to new research from Real Estate Witch, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice.The survey shows that 75 percent of respondents understand the potential benefits of AI but need more information on how to apply it effectively to the investment processes, such as investment analysis, decision making, risk management, data management and client engagement.The Credit One Bank study, which analyzed responses from 1,000 participants ranging from Generation Z to Baby Boomers, found that while Gen-Z is far more open to speaking transparently about their financial situation, they do not make meaningful efforts to improve it – primarily, due to lack of available resources and foundational knowledge regarding personal finance.The 2024 North American Workplace Fulfillment Gap Index released by Ricoh USA, Inc., a leading provider of integrated digital workplace solutions and services, found that fulfillment is an often-overlooked factor employers should focus on in their talent retention strategies as companies implement return to office (RTO) policies.

California Wildfire Relief

As California prepares for the financial aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, banks and Fortune 500 companies are stepping up to support restoration efforts. Here are a few examples seen on PR Newswire this week:



California Bank & Trust announced it will donate $100,000 to organizations providing resources and relief to those impacted by the wildfires.

CU

SoCal pledged $1.25 million in interest-free loans and a $10,000 donation to CU Aid, a fund dedicated to helping credit unions, their employees, and their communities during times of crisis.

Lowe's pledged $2 million to assist first responders and nonprofits that are responding to critical needs like supporting evacuations, emergency shelter and distributing urgently needed supplies like water, N95 masks, air purifiers, ash sifters and storage.

Royal Bank of Canada , together with City National Bank, announced they are donating US$3 million to support victims of the wildfires in Southern California. Honda doubled its previously announced $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross – bringing the total to $1 million to support the tens of thousands of people impacted by the wildfires.

Read more press releases related to severe weather , including the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

