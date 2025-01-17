Boy Injured In Drone Attack In Kyiv Region Is In Satisfactory Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The boy during a night attack by Russian drones in Kyiv region is in satisfactory condition.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The boy, born in 2012, suffered cut wounds to his leg and is being treated in a medical facility under the supervision of doctors.

The fire in the two-story cafe-shop, which was caused by the fall of debris from a downed enemy target, was quickly extinguished.

Drone debris also damaged a nearby private house, a car and fences.

No hits to critical and residential infrastructure were made, the RMA emphasized.

Operational services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the night attack.

As Ukrinform reported, in the evening of January 16, an air alert was declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy drones. Air defense forces were working in Kyiv

region.

Photo: National Police