S. Korea Investigators Seek Arrest Warrant For Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- South Korean investigators on Friday sought a warrant to formally arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law on December 3, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) filed the request with the Seoul Western District Court two days after it apprehended Yoon at his residence and took him to a detention center following questioning.

It is the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that an arrest warrant has been requested for a sitting president. The CIO said Yoon was charged with leading an insurrection and abuse of power, citing the gravity of the alleged crimes and the risk of recurrence as reasons for seeking the warrant.

Meanwhile, Yoon has refused to appear for questioning over his failed martial law bid despite being detained. He filed a request with the Seoul Central District Court to review the legality of his detention, but the court dismissed the challenge Thursday night, keeping him in custody. (end)

mk







MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109100916