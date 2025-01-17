(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-Powered Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Household and Industrial), Type (Collagen casing, Cellulose casing, Fibrous casing, Plastic casing, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Almol Australiasia Casings pl, Biostar Co., Blancasings Industriale SRL, BSA Wiberg, Colpak, Danish Crown AS, FABIOS S.A., Fibran Group, Globe Packaging Inc., Kalle GmbH, LEM Products, Oversea Casing Co., PODANFOL S.A., SARIA International GmbH, SELO BV, Viscofan SA, Viskase Companies Inc., ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd., Waltons, Weschenfelder Direct Ltd., and Nippi Inc.

The man-made sausage casing market is witnessing significant trends in response to changing consumer preferences and dietary trends. Sausage links made with ground beef continue to be popular, but there's a growing demand for lower-fat and seasoned fillers. Natural casings from pig intestines and animal collagen, including cow and pig skins, are being replaced by artificial casings like cellulose, collagen, plastic, and fibrous materials. Hygienic benefits and microbial contamination concerns are driving the shift towards man-made casings. With the rise of plant-based diets, vegan sausages made with plant-based materials like cellulose, collagen, and whey proteins are gaining traction. Food retailers and foodservice chains are catering to this demand, offering a variety of vegetarian and vegan sausage casings. Animal welfare and ethical concerns are influencing the market, with some consumers opting for plant-based diets due to animal cruelty concerns. Healthy lifestyles and vegetarianism are also driving the demand for natural and GMO-free casings. Automation and consistent quality are essential for food manufacturers producing processed meat products, including animal-based and plant-based sausages, for on-the-go consumption. Public health risks associated with processed meat products and the rise of plant-based diets are impacting global meat consumption and production. The man-made sausage casing market is adapting to these trends, offering a range of casings for both animal-based and plant-based sausages. From collagen-based casings to fermented sausage, net casings, and textile casings, the market is diverse and evolving to meet the needs of consumers.



The man-made sausage casing market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for processed meat from quick food establishments and households. Supermarkets, as organized retailers, have capitalized on this trend by offering a wide range of processed meat products, including sausages, hot dogs, salami, bacon, and ham. These convenient options save time and money for both restaurants and households. Additionally, the proliferation of supermarkets globally has made it more convenient for consumers to shop for various household items in one place, leading to their growing popularity.



The man-made sausage casing market faces several challenges in the modern food industry. Sausage links made from ground beef, fat, seasoning, and fillers require casings for proper shaping and cooking. Traditional casings like pig intestines and cow skins have hygienic benefits but raise concerns over animal cruelty and microbial contamination. Artificial casings from cellulose, collagen, plastic, and other materials offer solutions. Collagen casings, derived from animal collagen, are popular due to their premium image and consistent quality. However, vegetarian and vegan consumers demand plant-based alternatives, leading to the development of casings from plant-based materials like cellulose, fibrous casings, and even whey proteins. Food retailers, foodservice chains, and supermarkets catering to diverse diets and lifestyles require various types of casings. These include vegan sausage casings, net casings, and textile casings. Processed meat products, convenience foods, and ready-to-eat items demand automation for efficient production and consistent quality. However, challenges persist in ensuring GMO-free and gluten-free casings, as well as addressing public health risks associated with processed meat consumption. The market continues to evolve with the growing popularity of plant-based diets, fermented sausages, and natural casings like alginate casings.

The man-made sausage casing market faces a significant challenge due to the rising prevalence of animal diseases during the forecast period. Diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, rinderpest, fowl plague, rift valley fever, swine vesicular disease, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, pneumovirus, porcine circovirus 2, porcine reproduction and respiratory syndrome, and avian influenza restrict the use of livestock and poultry in manufacturing sausage casings. Animals infected with these diseases carry harmful substances like hormones, microorganisms, dioxins, anti-microbial drugs, and chemicals that can pose health risks to consumers. Therefore, the man-made sausage casing market's growth may be impeded due to the increasing incidence of animal diseases.

This man-made sausage casing market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Household 1.2 Industrial



2.1 Collagen casing

2.2 Cellulose casing

2.3 Fibrous casing

2.4 Plastic casing 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

The man-made sausage casing market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing consumption of processed meat in households. With urban populations growing and busy work schedules, the convenience of quick-to-prepare processed foods, such as sausages, has become increasingly popular. The Millennial population's interest in cooking also contributes to the demand for man-made sausage casings. Collagen and cellulose casings are commonly used in households. Furthermore, the availability of man-made sausage casings on e-commerce platforms like Amazon has expanded market reach and sales. These factors are expected to continue driving the growth of the global man-made sausage casing market over the forecast period.

The man-made sausage casing market encompasses a variety of materials used to encase and preserve different types of sausages. Sausages can be made from links of ground beef, seasoned with herbs and spices, filled with fat and other ingredients, and encased in natural or artificial casings. Traditional casings include pig intestines, but artificial options like cellulose, collagen, and plastic are also popular. Global meat consumption and production drive demand for sausage casings, with sausage manufacturers, foodservice chains, and supermarkets as key buyers. Vegetarian sausages require plant-based casings, while public health risks associated with plastic and textile casings are a concern. Collagen-based casings, alginate casings, and net casings are alternative options. Convenience foods and ready-to-eat products also contribute to market growth. Fermented sausages, like salami and chorizo, often use natural casings, while artificial casings are more common for fresh and cooked sausages.

Man-made sausage casings have gained significant popularity in the food industry as an alternative to traditional animal casings. These casings are made from various materials such as collagen, cellulose, plastic, and plant-based materials like fibrous casings, net casings, and even textile casings. Sausage links can be filled with ground beef, fat, seasoning, and fillers to create a wide range of sausage types. The use of man-made casings offers several advantages, including hygienic benefits, reduced risk of microbial contamination, and consistency in quality. Collagen casings, derived from animal collagen, are a popular choice for those who prefer natural sausage casings but do not consume pig intestines or cow skins. As dietary trends shift towards plant-based diets, vegan sausages have gained traction, leading to the development of vegetarian sausage casings made from materials like cellulose, collagen, and plant-based proteins like whey. This shift is driven by concerns over animal cruelty, healthier lifestyles, and ethical considerations. Food retailers, foodservice chains, and supermarkets offer a wide range of man-made sausage casings to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The global meat production and consumption continue to rise, driving the demand for man-made sausage casings in processed meat products, ready-to-eat products, and convenience foods. Automation in the production of man-made sausage casings ensures consistent quality and reduces the need for artificial additives. The market for man-made sausage casings is expected to grow as consumers seek premium image, consistent quality, and diverse options in their food choices. However, concerns over public health risks associated with processed meat products and the environmental impact of livestock production may influence the market's growth.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Household

Industrial

Type



Collagen Casing



Cellulose Casing



Fibrous Casing



Plastic Casing

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

