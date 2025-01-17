Wrestlefest DXB Returns With A Bang: Kickstarting Its 1St Monthly Show Of 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) WrestleFest DXB is back and ready to unleash an unforgettable year of high-octane wrestling action! After a phenomenal 2024 filled with thrilling matches and electrifying entertainment, WrestleFest DXB is kicking off 2025 with its first show of the year on Saturday, 18th January , at The Warehouse Dubai .
This highly anticipated event will feature all your favorite WrestleFest DXB stars, including Sexy Sam
, Essence of Dubai
, Kuya Burn
, Shaheen
, and the new WrestleFest DXB Tag Team Champions Ali Reza
and Cryptid
, among many more. Known for delivering jaw-dropping, high-flying action and unmatched drama, WrestleFest DXB promises to ignite the stage and leave fans on the edge of their seats.
Adding to the excitement, popular British professional wrestler Trent Seven
will make his debut appearance at WrestleFest DXB on January 18th. A former WWE, AEW, and TNA wrestler, Trent Seven is a decorated competitor who has won the Progress Tag Team Championship
and the RPW Undisputed British Tag Team Championship
in the UK. As one half of the iconic tag-team duo Moustache Mountain
, Trent Seven had a remarkable run in NXT UK
, where the team captured the coveted NXT UK Tag Team Championship
. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable debut performance from this world-class wrestling star.
The show will start at 7:00 PM
, and tickets are available now at Virgin Megastore
. Don't miss this explosive opening show as WrestleFest DXB sets the tone for its regular monthly events throughout 2025.
“After an incredible year in 2024, we're thrilled to begin 2025 with a bang. This January show is a celebration of our amazing fans and the talent that makes WrestleFest DXB one of the most exciting wrestling promotions in the region,” said a WrestleFest DXB spokesperson.
Mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready for a night of unmatched energy, high-flying stunts, and unmissable entertainment. WrestleFest DXB is kicking off 2025 in style, and you're invited to be part of the action!
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, 18th January 2025
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: The Warehouse Dubai
Tickets for the show are available at Virgin Megastore
For more information, visit or follow us on instagram @WrestleFestDXB .
