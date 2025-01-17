Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Parade To White House, Hosting Foreign Leaders Here's Where To Watch Live Streaming

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term and completing one of the most remarkable comebacks in American history. Inauguration Day, traditionally a day of ceremony, will see Trump not only take the oath but also sign numerous executive orders on issues such as border security and oil and production.

Here's what we know about Inauguration Day so far:

When is the inauguration?

Donald Trump will take the oath of office at 12 pm. EST (1700 GMT) on January 20, likely administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, in front of the US Capitol. He will then deliver his inaugural address, which he has described as uplifting and unifying, marking a departure from his 2017 speech that depicted the country as“American Carnage.”

The outgoing president, Democrat Joe Biden, has said he plans to attend the ceremony and witness the transfer of power, a courtesy Trump did not afford him four years earlier. The joint congressional committee that administers the swearing-in ceremony on the Capitol grounds says it will be releasing more than 220,000 tickets for the event, Reuters reported.

The National Park Service has issued a permit to Trump's inauguration committee for an estimated crowd of 250,000 people at the National Mall, where unticketed members of the public will gather to watch the ceremony. Country music star Carrie Underwood is expected to perform at Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Where to watch live streaming?

Inaugural events will kick off on Saturday, January 18, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 12 p.m. EST on Monday, January 20. The ceremony will be broadcast live across all major networks (ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS) as well as CSPAN. For online streaming, viewers can tune into official YouTube livestreams from ABC, CBS, PBS News Hour, and Fox News, while NBC News Now will provide coverage for NBC viewers.