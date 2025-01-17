No Shock Revelation For Moyes As Everton Fail To Score Again

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The league table told the story before he arrived but after his first match back in charge of Everton on Wednesday David Moyes was even more clear that the team's underlying problem is a failure to score, or even really look like scoring.

The 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa meant that Everton have failed to score in nine of their last 12 league matches - winning one of them - and their paltry total of 15 goals in 20 games this season is the second-worst after bottom club Southampton's 12.

"I didn't think we played that well, we offered a little bit more in the second half but ultimately couldn't quite score a goal that was required," Moyes said after Ollie Watkins's 51st-minute goal settled his first game since replacing Sean Dyche last week.

"We're lacking people to score, we're lacking creating those chances. We probably had two or three good chances, half chances... I thought Jesper (Lindstrom) had a good chance to score with his head and Dom (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) at the end as well - but we need to create even more than that."

Calvert-Lewin is having a torrid time, the last of his two goals coming in September. The stoppage-time miss was a first-time clip over the bar from an awkward low cross, but he also failed to make the most of two decent opportunities in the first half.

He looks a million miles away from the player who scored four goals in 11 England appearances in 2020 and 2021 and unless he rediscovers even a hint of that form, Everton look destined for another nervous relegation fight as they currently hover two places and one point above the drop zone.

The striker's travails are only a part of the problem, however, with a midfield desperately short of guile, particularly in the continued absence of the injured Dwight McNeil.

"It's a huge challenge," said Moyes, who regularly had Everton in the top eight during his 11 years in charge up to 2013.

"I think we've got a really good group of lads and they're committed. They've been great in training and they're up for the fight. We're desperately needing some players to create and craft goals - and finish them as well. We need to get those levels up.

"I thought the crowd were great and I was really thankful for their reception. But I'm kind of keeping my head down because I've had some great memories with the supporters but right now we've lost tonight and we're near the bottom of the league. I need to find a way to score more goals and get more wins."

Moyes also revealed that injury-ravaged on-loan striker Armando Broja would be out of action for 10-12 weeks with ankle ligament damage sustained in last week's FA Cup win over Peterborough and that he might have to return to Chelsea.